University College celebrates 150th anniversary

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade on Thursday said that for the overall development of every student’s personality, educational institutions should become centres disseminating knowledge and not just be information centres.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 150th anniversary celebrations of University College, Mangaluru, which was established in 1868. Mr. Heggade said the college, and a few other government colleges in the State, has been able to do away with misconceptions about the quality of education in government institutions.

There was a time when government colleges were called “doddi” (cattle shed), but these colleges produced some of the finest cows and bulls, he remarked. “I’m also a product of a government college,” Mr. Heggade said.

In his introductory address, UCM principal M.A. Uday Kumar recalled the history of the institution, including its teachers and students. The college, which was on the verge of closure, was revived following the efforts of its old student, the then Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily, and became a constituent college of Mangalore University in 1993, he said.

Mr. Moily said UCM played a vital role in moulding his personality and career. Earlier in the day, the dignitaries inaugurated an exhibition narrating the history of UCM. A special postal cover and a souvenir were also released.

MLA U.T. Khader, MLC Ivan D’Souza, Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya, Chief Post Master General Charles Lobo, and others were present.

Exhibition

The exhibition, organised to commemorate 150 years of UCM at Ravindra Kala Bhavan, had several exhibits depicting the rich heritage of Tulu Nadu. Utensils used in bathrooms and kitchens in the olden days, paintings depicting the history of the coast, and collections of stamps and coins were on display at the exhibition.