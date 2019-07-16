University advises colleges to take up rainwater harvesting immediately

Mangalore University has asked all its constituent, affiliated as well as autonomous colleges to implement rainwater harvesting system on their premises with immediate effect so as to conserve as much water as possible.

In a July 2 circular to colleges, Registrar A.M. Khan said that those who have not implemented the system, would have to do it forthwith. Colleges which have already installed the system may send a compliance report to the university, he said.

According to Mr. Khan, water conservation has become all the more important in a situation where everyone was facing water problem. Educational campuses were not an exception and had felt the heat and hence, it is time for colleges to preserve and conserve rainwater.

He said that colleges may utilise their National Service Scheme units to plan simple structures for their respective institutes. They may also ensure that rooftop rainwater is drained out and diverted to trees and gardens on campus.

He said that the university has already taken up rainwater harvesting on a serious note and is implementing it on its main campus, Mangalagangothri and Jnana Cauvery PG Centre campus at Chikka Aluvara in Kodagu district.

Mr. Khan said that colleges could come up with simple water conservation structures and a network of pipes to tap rainwater that would otherwise run away.

The Registrar said that harvesting mechanism would not cause major financial burden on colleges. The university might think of funding such efforts to the extent its financial resources permit. The university has not monetised the financial support that may be given to colleges and a decision may be taken after getting feedback from colleges that have started implementing the system.

University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya had earlier indicated that the university was going a step ahead of rainwater harvesting by planning a waste water treatment plant at Mangalagangothri.

He had said that the university would look at implementing rainwater harvesting while renewing affiliation to colleges and local inquiry committees would be asked to verify whether such a system was in place in a particular college.