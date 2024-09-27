ADVERTISEMENT

Universal declaration required to protect digital rights of all, says T.V. Mohandas Pai

Updated - September 27, 2024 09:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

In his introductory remarks at the inauguration of the two-day national conference of NIPM, Pai, also the Chairman of Aarin Capital Partners, Bengaluru, says that legal luminaries should deliberate upon the same and digital rights should be protected with legal support

The Hindu Bureau

T.V. Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital Partners and conference chairman speaking during the 40th NIPM National conference in Mangaluru on Friday, September 27. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Participants at the 40th NIPM National Conference in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer speaking after inaugurating the national conference. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Chairman of the 40th National Conference of National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) T.V. Mohandas Pai in Mangaluru on Friday, September 27, said that there is a need to promulgate a “universal declaration of digital rights” to protect the digital rights of every individual.

In his introductory remarks at the inauguration of the two-day national conference of NIPM at TMA Pai International Convention Centre, Mr. Pai, also the Chairman of Aarin Capital Partners, Bengaluru, said that legal luminaries should deliberate upon the same and digital rights should be protected with legal support.

Mr. Pai said that the Universal Declaration of Digital Rights is required to protect all digital rights from the onslaught of global digital monopolies.

He said that the UN had a Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. It is to make sure that human rights are put at the forefront of society after world wars. Similarly, a universal declaration is now needed to protect the digital rights.

Mr. Pai said that the rise in digital monopolies is the biggest threat now. “There is a global domination which we have never seen before.” Digital monopolies can control the mind by sending messages, through stimuli using open-access data available. It can make people react using social media.

“Digital rights can’t be controlled by contract. A global compact is required,” he said.

Mr. Pai said that there is a need to create high quality jobs in the country and technology should be used in educating children.

In his address, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh and a former Supreme Court judge S. Abdul Nazeer said that creation of jobs should be prioritised. The youth should be given quality education.

The Governor said that experts should find a solution to put a cap on the rising number of litigations before courts as five crore cases are pending before courts in the country. A majority of them were civil and criminal cases mainly from rural areas.

When a family is embroiled with court cases it took away the peace. “If there is no peace in a house means what is the use of having prosperity,” the Governor asked.

The national president of NIPM M.H. Raja spoke.

The conference’s theme, being held in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Federation of Human Resource Management, is ‘India@2047: Human Capital for a Developed India.’

