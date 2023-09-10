HamberMenu
‘Unity in diversity was spirit of freedom struggle’

September 10, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The idea of India is multi-religious, multi-cultural and multi-lingual and that was the spirit of the freedom struggle, former Associate Professor of Political Science at Delhi University Shamsul Islam said in Manipal on Friday.

Taking part in an interactive session on the Indian freedom struggle at the Gandhian Centre for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Mr. Islam said the emphasis on one religion, one culture and one language will be against ‘the very idea of India’ conceived by freedom fighters.

Diversity should not be eliminated and one should strive for unity in diversity, he added.

Even though Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh had different approaches to freedom struggle, they complemented each other. In 1857 during the first war of Indian Independence, Hindus and Muslims fought together and complemented each other. However, there were many rebellions against the British even before 1857, he pointed out, a release from the centre said.

