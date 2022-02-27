Unique art festival ParamPrateeka inaugurated in Mangaluru

M. Mohan Alva, chairman of Alva’s Educational Trust, riding an artistic swing during the inauguration of ParamPrateeka in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Artist L.N. Tallur to interact with art lovers at the festival venue on Sunday

ParamPrateeka, a unique art festival to commemorate completion of 27 years of Prasad Art Gallery, was inaugurated on Friday at the residence of gallery founder Koti Prasad Alva in the city.

Alva’s Education Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva inaugurated the festival, that would be on till February 28 between 9.30 a.m. and 7 p.m., at “Ram Prasad,” Kodialguthu East, amid natural greenery.

Shivananda Basavanthappa, Director, Bodhi College of Visual Art, Bengaluru, former MLC Capt. Ganesh Karnik, and others were present on the occasion.

Prasad Art Gallery was founded by Mr. Koti Prasad Alva in 1994 to address the need for one in Mangaluru, said a release.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Mohan Alva said, “Beauty is essential to society. Whoever has this consciousness understands that they love the country, the environment and society.”

Mr. Basavanthappa highlighted the importance of antique art collections and spoke about the social and cultural value of antiques.

The event venue wore a festive look with beautiful works of art adorning almost every inch of the space available. The place was abuzz with activity and enthusiastic artists and art lovers were seen to be swarming all over.

The festival showcases art in three categories: exhibition of artifacts and antiquities, competition of Installation art titled “Paramprateeka”, and exhibition of works by 27 reputed senior artists.

A special Interactive session has been arranged with visual artist L. N. Tallur on Sunday at 4.30 p.m.