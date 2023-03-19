Union Minister to interact with fishermen in Udupi, Mangaluru

March 19, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Parshottam Rupala will interact with fishermen during the Sagar Parikrama programme to be held in Udupi and Mangaluru on Sunday.

The programme is being held in the coastal regions of the country to make fishermen aware of various schemes of the Central and State governments for their economic uplift. In a press release, the Union Fisheries Ministry said issues of fishermen will also be heard and resolved during the programme. The focus of the programme will be on having a sustainable balance between the utilization of marine fisheries resources for the food security of the nation and livelihoods of coastal fisher communities.

The visit to Udupi and Mangaluru is part of the fourth phase of the programme.

Mr. Rupala will arrive in Udupi on Sunday morning and attend the programme at the Malpe Fishing harbour between 8 a.m. and 11.30 a.m. An interaction with fishermen will be part of the programme where certificates and information related to Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada and other schemes will be provided. He will later visit Mahalakshmi temple in Uchila and have another interaction with fishermen and other stakeholders, the release said.

Similarly, Mr. Rupala will then attend the programme and have interaction with fishermen at T.M.A. Pai Convention Centre in Mangaluru at 3 p.m. Union Ministers of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament and BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Rajya Sabha MP D. Veerendra Heggade, and State Ministers S. Angara and V. Sunil Kumar will attend the programme.