Union Minister stresses on the need to promote Ayush systems of medicine

Union Minister of State for Power, New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik has stressed on the need to promote traditional Indian medical systems of Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (Ayush).

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of K.S. Hegde Medical Academy, a constituent institute of Nitte (deemed-to-be-university) at Deralakate, Mangaluru recently.

Hailing the contributions of the academy to the growth of the education sector, he said that it has a strong legacy in academic achievement. The Minister said that there is a need to carry forward the Ayush systems of medicine in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Lokayukta N. Santosh Hegde said that Nitte has made notable contributions to society by contributing achievers in the field of higher education. A souvenir to mark the silver jubilee celebrations of K.S. Hegde Medical Academy was released on the occasion.

Mamatha Hegde, daughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde who was instrumental in supporting the establishment of K.S. Hegde Medical Academy, along with former Vice-Chancellors of Nitte Sudhakar Karanth, M. Shantharam Shetty, and Satish Kumar Bhandari were felicitated on the occasion.

N. Vinay Hegde, Chancellor, said that the Nitte Education Trust, with campuses in Nitte, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru, imparts education to about 25,000 students and employs 4,500 staff members.

Currently, 23 rural health centres are operational, providing care to approximately 1,000 patients daily.

Vishal Hegde, Pro-Chancellor (Administration) of the Deemed to be University and its Vice-Chancellor M.S. Moodithaya were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.