Union Minister of State for Petroleum lays foundation stone for MRPL projects

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a bitumen blowing unit at Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd., in Mangaluru and remotely laid the foundation stone for the company’s Devengonthi marketing terminal at Bengaluru.

Mr. Teli was on a tour of Mangaluru, visiting offices and the establishments of his Ministries. He also visited the Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation office in the city and interacted with the staff and others.

At a programme organised at MRPL, Mr. Teli handed over new LPG connections to 20 women beneficiaries under the Pradhan Manthri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

State-level coordinator for Oil Marketing Companies, Guruprasad said 36,99,841 families received benefits under the PMUY in Karnataka.

Central Additional Labour Commissioner Srinivasa Shetty briefed the gathering about the benefits of the e-SHRAM card, which is a novel scheme for the benefit of workers belonging to the unorganised sector.

Mr. Teli disbursed the e-SHRAM cards to 11 beneficiaries from the surrounding villages of MRPL.

The Minister felicitated seven employees of MRPL who fought a major fire in a neighbouring industry within the MSEZL recently. The Devanagonthi Terminal at Bengaluru helps MRPL to store and distribute various hydrocarbon products of the Company in Bengaluru region, he said.

Speaking about various Centrally-sponsored schemes, including e-Shram Cards, Pradhan Manthri Shram Yogi Maan Dhan Yojana etc., Mr. Teli urged the beneficiaries to spread the word about the schemes so as to benefit larger sections of society.

Mr. Teli later visited the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd., site at the Mangalore Special Economic Zone Ltd.