Union Minister lays foundation stone for renovation of Mallya Gate

Mangaluru

24 September 2021 16:40 IST

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonwal is on a three-day visit to coastal Karnataka

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for renovation of Mallya Gate at New Mangalore Port Trust, near Mangaluru, on September 24.

The Minister later visited the port area. He went on a boat ride to get a glimpse of the port.

Advertising

Advertising

He was accompanied by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, port Chairman A.V. Ramana and others.

Mr. Sonowal began a three-day visit to coastal Karnataka from Mangaluru on September 24.