MangaluruMangaluru 24 September 2021 16:40 IST
Union Minister lays foundation stone for renovation of Mallya Gate
Updated: 24 September 2021 16:46 IST
Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonwal is on a three-day visit to coastal Karnataka
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for renovation of Mallya Gate at New Mangalore Port Trust, near Mangaluru, on September 24.
The Minister later visited the port area. He went on a boat ride to get a glimpse of the port.
He was accompanied by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, port Chairman A.V. Ramana and others.
Mr. Sonowal began a three-day visit to coastal Karnataka from Mangaluru on September 24.
