Union govt. should take steps to protect minority Hindus in Bangladesh: VHP

Published - August 10, 2024 08:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader M.B. Puranik at a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday, August 10.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader M.B. Puranik at a press conference in Mangaluru on Saturday, August 10. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The executive president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, South Karnataka Region, M.B. Puranik, here on Saturday, August 10, urged the Union government to take necessary steps to prevent attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

Taking to reporters, Mr. Puranik said “jihadi forces” have toppled the democratically elected government in Bangladesh. These forces are targetting minority Hindus and bringing down their houses and places of worship. Hindu families are facing insecurity and harassment. The Union government should interfere and prevail upon the new government in Bangladesh to create a secure environment for Hindus. The international community should also intervene to stop this continued attack on Hindus.

With a long border with Bangladesh, the Union and State governments should work together to ensure Bangladeshis do not illegally enter the country and create turmoil in India.

The VHP leaders, he said, have already appraised the Union government about the precarious condition of Hindus in Bangladesh. “We are hopeful of positive action from our government,” Mr. Puranik said.

