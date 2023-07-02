HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union govt. should help State take up permanent projects to prevent sea erosion, says Vaidya

July 02, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankala S. Vaidya interacting with fishermen and officials at Kodi Kanyana in Udupi district on Sunday.

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankala S. Vaidya interacting with fishermen and officials at Kodi Kanyana in Udupi district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankala S. Vaidya said on Sunday that the Union government should support the State to take up permanent projects to prevent sea erosion at different locations along the 320-km coastal line in Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons at Kodi Kanyana in Udupi district, the Minister said that State government alone cannot take up permanent projects. A permanent solution to the erosion is required. Now the State is taking temporary measures required to prevent the erosion. The permanent solution should be implemented in a phased manner.

The Minister said that fishermen lacked space and other facilities to anchor their boats, especially during monsoon, in Kodi Kanyana. He has taken note of it and the government will do whatever required to help the fishermen. The jetty project in Kodi Kanyana will be taken up on priority basis.

To a question Mr. Vaidya said that the government is pro-fishermen. Later, he accepted petitions from fishermen at Hangarakatte.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.