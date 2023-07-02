Union govt. should help State take up permanent projects to prevent sea erosion, says Vaidya

July 02, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport Mankala S. Vaidya said on Sunday that the Union government should support the State to take up permanent projects to prevent sea erosion at different locations along the 320-km coastal line in Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons at Kodi Kanyana in Udupi district, the Minister said that State government alone cannot take up permanent projects. A permanent solution to the erosion is required. Now the State is taking temporary measures required to prevent the erosion. The permanent solution should be implemented in a phased manner.

The Minister said that fishermen lacked space and other facilities to anchor their boats, especially during monsoon, in Kodi Kanyana. He has taken note of it and the government will do whatever required to help the fishermen. The jetty project in Kodi Kanyana will be taken up on priority basis.

To a question Mr. Vaidya said that the government is pro-fishermen. Later, he accepted petitions from fishermen at Hangarakatte.