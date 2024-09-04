ADVERTISEMENT

Union govt. releases ₹42 crore to DK for road projects, says MP

Published - September 04, 2024 07:59 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government has released ₹42 crore to Dakshina Kannada under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund for taking up different road projects, according to Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP. The fund will be used to develop 74.3 km of road stretches, he said in a release.

He said ₹6 crore has been allocated for improving 10 km stretch on Guruvayanakere-Uppinangady road, ₹3.72 crore for developing 6.2 km stretch on Nintikal-Bellare-Nettar road, ₹2.28 crore for improving 3.8 km stretch on Sullia-Paichar-Bellare road, ₹3.12 crore for developing 5.2 km stretch on Subrahmanya-Manjeshwara road, and ₹3 crore for developing 6.5 km stretch on Ashwattapura-Nerkere-Mijar road.

The remaining amount is for developing other identified stretches of various roads, he said.

