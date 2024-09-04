GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Union govt. releases ₹42 crore to DK for road projects, says MP

Published - September 04, 2024 07:59 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Union government has released ₹42 crore to Dakshina Kannada under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund for taking up different road projects, according to Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP. The fund will be used to develop 74.3 km of road stretches, he said in a release.

He said ₹6 crore has been allocated for improving 10 km stretch on Guruvayanakere-Uppinangady road, ₹3.72 crore for developing 6.2 km stretch on Nintikal-Bellare-Nettar road, ₹2.28 crore for improving 3.8 km stretch on Sullia-Paichar-Bellare road, ₹3.12 crore for developing 5.2 km stretch on Subrahmanya-Manjeshwara road, and ₹3 crore for developing 6.5 km stretch on Ashwattapura-Nerkere-Mijar road.

The remaining amount is for developing other identified stretches of various roads, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.