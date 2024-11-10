Union govt. releases ₹343.74 crore to upgrade 11.2 km stretch of Charmadi Ghat on NH 73, says Capt. Chowta

The Union government has released ₹343.74 crore to upgrade 11.2 km stretch of NH 73 on the Charmadi Ghat as a two-lane highway, according to Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP.

The two-lane project, from 75 km to 86.2 km on the ghat stretch passing through Dakshina Kannada, will begin soon, he said in a release.

The remaining 18 km of the total 29.2 km ghat stretch is in Chikkamagaluru district.

Capt. Chowta said that the contractor for the project has been selected.

Meanwhile, Shivaprasad Ajila, executive engineer, Mangaluru division of the National Highways under the Public Works Department, said that when widened the highway will have 10m wide carriageway. Presently its carriageway is 5 m wide.

The same highway has already been widened from B.C. Road to Punjalkatte. Further, it is now being widened from Punjalkatte to Charmadi. When the 11.2 km stretch on the ghat section is widened it will be a two-lane highway from B.C. Road till the border of Dakshina Kannada on the ghat.

Capt. Chowta said that widening the ghat stretch of the highway will help in the smooth movement of traffic and goods between the coastal belt and the hinterlands. It will help for the commercial growth of the region.