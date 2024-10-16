ADVERTISEMENT

Union govt. has not released funds for 65 Centrally-sponsored schemes, alleges Congress

Published - October 16, 2024 11:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Spokesperson of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee U.T. Farzana addressing a press conference in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The spokesperson of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) U.T. Farzana alleged here on Wednesday, that the Union government has not released its fund to 65 Centrally sponsored schemes.

Addressing presspersons, she said that the Union government had released only ₹918 crores towards flood relief against the demand for ₹7,476 crores to the State.

The Union government has not released any funds to the State under the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme.

She alleged that the Union government had cheated Karnataka in the devolution of funds. Hence the State is facing a financial crisis.

The BJP and Janata Dal (Secular) Members of Parliament should raise their voices against it with the Congress Members of Parliament, she said, adding that the Union Minister for Heavy Industries H. D. Kumaraswamy should take the lead in getting the State its due share. Both the BJP and the JD(S) should support the ‘My tax, my right’ stand of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, she said.

Referring to what she called an unfair distribution of tax by the Union government, Ms. Farzana said that those in the helm of affairs should not forget their “raja dharma.” An organised fight against the injustice done to Karnataka is required, she urged.

Ms. Farzana claimed that the Union government is returning to the State only 3.64% of the taxes collected against 4.07% earlier. The State faced a dearth of ₹45,000 crore which was due from the Union government in the last four years, she said.

