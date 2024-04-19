GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union govt. gave grants over ₹1 lakh crore to Dakshina Kannada in the last decade, says BJP MLA

Vedavyasa Kamath alleges Congress is wrongly projecting some of the Union government projects sanctioned to the State as its own

April 19, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA of Mangaluru City South, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday, April 19.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA of Mangaluru City South, at a press conference in Mangaluru on Friday, April 19. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Union government gave grants over ₹1 lakh crore to Dakshina Kannada in the past decade, according to D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, April 19, he said that the Union government gave enough grants for Smart City Projects and AMRUT scheme projects especially for Mangaluru city.

He alleged that the Congress is wrongly projecting some of the Union government projects sanctioned to the State as its own.

The MLA said that the development of Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction railway stations, laying underground drainage pipeline network, drinking water supply projects, waterfront development project, Kadri Park Road development project, port expansion project, construction of flyovers are some of the projects taken up with the grant from the Union government.

He said that the Election Commission has issued a notice to the BJP in connection with seeking votes outside the Saibaba Mandir at Chilimbi on Thursday after Congress workers objected to it. The BJP will reply to it.

The BJP sought vote in a public place and not inside the mandir, he said.

