Union govt. books 416 cases, seizes 6,760.8 tonnes of arecanut that was being illegally imported during April to December 2023

February 09, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Union government seized 6,760.8 tonnes of arecanut while it was attempted to be illegally imported or be smuggled into the country in the first nine months (April-December) of the current financial year. It booked 416 cases in this connection, according to the Union Ministry of Finance.

On the other hand, the country imported 30,271 tonnes of arecanut valued at $118.45 million between April and November, 2023, according to the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Replying to an unstarred question by Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada, in the Lok Sabha earlier this week, Pankaj Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Finance, said that the field formations and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) keep constant vigil for thwarting illegal import of arecanut into the country. They take appropriate action as per the provisions of law to prevent imports through adoption of various deceptive methods by unscrupulous elements.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that the field formations of CBIC are sensitised about new methods of smuggling by way of alert/modus operandi circulars. The National Customs Targeting Centre flags risky imports for purposes of suitable checks.

He said that the CBIC periodically revises the tariff value under Section 14 of the Customs Act, 1962, for import of arecanut. The tariff value is presently at $8140 per tonne and the basic customs duty is 100% ad-valorem. The import of arecanut is prohibited if Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value is below ₹351 a kg except when imported by 100% export-oriented units and units in the Special Economic Zone, subject to the condition that no DTA (domestic tariff area) sale is allowed.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has advised its field offices to stringently adhere to the quality standards of arecanut before clearing import consignments, the Minister said.

Import from Bhutan

Replying to another unstarred question by both Mr. Kateel and Kasaragod (Kerala) Member of Parliament Rajmohan Unnithan in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel said that the government has allowed import of 17,000 tonnes of fresh (green) arecanut from Bhutan every year without minimum import price condition and such imports are allowed only through Jaigaon and Chamurchi. Such imports are subject to a valid port-specific registration certificate issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT