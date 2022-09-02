Union Govt. approves revised draft CRZ Master Plan

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai speaking at a programme to dedicate to the nation projects worth Rs.3,800 crore at Goldfinch City Grounds at Bangra Kulur in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Friday that the Union government has approved the State’s revised draft Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) Master Plan.

Addressing a gathering at a function at the Goldfinch City Grounds at Bangra Kulur where Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for eight projects worth ₹3,800 crore and dedicated them to the nation, Mr. Bommai said that the approval will help the development of tourism in the State’s coastal belt, on the lines of Goa.

The new plan has been approved by the Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change as per the 2019 notification.

He said that the Union government has also approved a port at Majali in Uttara Kannada district at a cost of ₹350 crore.

Calling September 2, 2022, as a gold-letter day insofar as development of the coastal region is concerned, he said that the Prime Minister wanted development of all corners for the overall growth of the country.

Ports have to grow to boost exports and gain foreign exchange. Major development projects are being initiated at New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) to enhance its capacity four times, Mr. Bommai said.

People ask what came from double engine government, he said and pointed out the port-fishermen related projects in the coastal region in the State. Under Sagarmala project, 18 projects have been completed and 12 projects sanctioned by the Union Shipping Ministry for the State.

Under Prime Minister’s Matsya Sampada Scheme, sanction has been given to 100 mechanised fishing boats to increase fish catch through deep sea fishing.

The State government is developing two ports and extending Mangaluru and Karwar ports. College of Fisheries in Mangaluru is also being developed. Fishermen will get 5,000 houses under Matsyashraya scheme at a cost of ₹64 crore, the Chief Minister said.