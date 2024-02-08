Union government accords in-principle approval for opening CGHS wellness centre in Mangaluru

February 08, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Union government has given “in-principle approval” for opening a wellness centre (OPD dispensary) of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) in Mangaluru.

In his February 5 letter to Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, said: “...the concerned Additional Director of CGHS was directed to visit Mangaluru and ascertain the feasibility of opening of CGHS wellness centre. Accordingly, in-principle approval for opening of new CGHS wellness centres in 20 cities across the country including Mangaluru has recently been granted.”

Earlier on January 21 and May 31, 2023, Mr. Kateel wrote to the Minister seeking a CGHS wellness centre in Mangaluru.

In his letter Mr. Kateel said that establishing the wellness centre will help not only Union government pensioners in Dakshina Kannada but those living in the neighbouring districts as well.

He said that Dakshina Kannada and its neighbouring districts have over 46 Union government departments with about 5,500 employees. Probably there are over 29,000 pensioners in the district and in the neighbouring districts who are eligible to get CGHS facilities.

“...But unfortunately due to the absence of the CGHS wellness centre in Mangaluru or any empanelled hospital affiliated to CGHS the pensioners are forced to take treatment for medical emergencies from private doctors or private hospitals at exorbitant cost...,” he said.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Kateel thanked the Minister for sanctioning the centre to Mangaluru.

