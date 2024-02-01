Union Budget sounds like a confident government’s visionary blueprint, says KCCI

February 01, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru, has said that the interim Union Budget 2024 sounded like a confident government’s visionary blueprint.

Its president Ananthesh V. Prabhu said in a press release: “It sounds like a confident government’s visionary blueprint of a judicious non-populist credible plan to script Bharat’s long-term growth and take off.”

He said, “What was expected was a ‘feel good mood-boosting Budget’ with veiled populist promises slogans with an eye on electoral dividends (ensuing Lok Sabha elections). But the Budget 2024 was contrary to the expectations.”

Interestingly, when all nations across the globe are busy managing their short-term challenges such as geopolitical tensions, climate concerns, ageing population, inflation, and pandemic-induced recession concerns, India seems to be the only country with a vision for the next 25 years in the form of Amrit Kaal. Interestingly, the Budget speech was replete with references to this vision with key enablers such as “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” for the next 25 years called the Amrit Kaal leading to an Atmanirbhar Bharat — Vikasit Bharat 2047, the KCCI said.

Some of the key initiatives of the Budget which will contribute to the entrepreneurship and economic development of the coastal region are announcements on rooftop solarisation and muft bijli; EV charging points installations and maintenance; middle-class housing schemes for transitioning from rental homes; agricultural and food-processing, including investment in post-harvest marketing and branding and Atmanirbhar Edible Oil Abhiyan and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) to enhance aquaculture productivity, double exports and generate employment opportunities with integrated aqua parks.

In addition, support to SHGs in making more ‘Lakhpathi Didis’; tourism promotion, including Lakshadweep (which has long-term bonds with Mangaluru); support to start-ups and innovation with a corpus to provide fifty-year interest-free loan will help the coastal region, the KCCI said.