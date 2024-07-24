Union Budget not conducive for economic growth, says Congress

The Congress said that the Union Budget is not conducive for the economic growth of the country.

In his reaction, K. Harish Kumar, president, Dakshina Kannada Congress committee, said that it was an anti-democratic Budget. The Union government through the Budget has helped only such States ruled by the BJP and its allies in the NDA government. The States where the INDIA bloc is strong have been ignored.

The Budgets presented by the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh were not politically motivated and had farsightedness for the economic growth of the country, he said, and added that it was a Budget of “political circus.”

No Mangaluru railway division

Former Congress Minister B. Ramanath Rai said that the government did not announce any new project for Karnataka. The expectations of people that a Mangaluru railway division will be formed has been belied. Demand for including Mangaluru region under South Western Railway has not been realised. “It has given an empty ‘chombu’ (vessel) to Karnataka,” he said.

Fails to tackle unemployment

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) said that the Budget has violated federalism. It has failed to address unemployment problem permanently. Youth are not looking for internship in major companies but are looking for employment, State secretary Basavaraja Poojara said, adding that the Union government has made false promises.

The Budget has not laid stress on farm processing. It has cut grants to higher education, the DYFI said.

Growth oriented, says BJP

Nalin Kumar Kateel, former MP, said that the Budget has laid a strong foundation for Viksit Bharat. It has stressed on employment generation.

State spokesperson of the BJP Capt. Ganesh Karnik said that the Budget had financial discipline. It had given justice to all sections of society.

Capt. Karnik said that the Budget has stressed on financial stability and aimed at the growth of the country and has addressed the needs of farmers and middle class.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said that Budget identified nine priority areas and it has been presented keeping in mind the growth of the country.