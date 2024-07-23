Union Budget aids in crafting Viksit Bharat, says MP

Captain Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, said the Union Budget reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitments to the crafting of Viksit Bharat in Modi 3.0 and is the first step to fulfilling all the promises made in Sankalpa Patra.

“As far as Dakshina Kannada is concerned, the nine priorities of the Budget and the areas emphasised are a vindication of our Navayuga-Navapatha task sheet and chart out the path to achieve the targets we set out for with it,” he said in a statement.

The priorities are productivity and resilience in agriculture; employment and skilling; inclusive human resource development and social justice; manufacturing and services; urban development; energy security; infrastructure; innovation, research and development and next generation reforms. “They will help generate opportunities for all, across all sectors and regions enabling inclusive growth,” he said.

“For our region, the Budget opens up new avenues, growth with various efforts like the focus on startups and the innovation ecosystem, support for MSME and manufacturing – like aiding additional employment in the manufacturing sector, the programme to facilitate development of ‘cities as growth hubs’, incentivising the entry of first-time employees into the manufacturing sector among others,” he said.

