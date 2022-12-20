Union Bank to organise property and automobile expo in Mangaluru on December 23

December 20, 2022 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The highlight of Union Utsava is the spot in-principle sanction by the bank’s loan processing team for eligible customers. There would be no processing, legal and valuation charges either

The Hindu Bureau

The office of Union Bank of India in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

Union Bank of India will organise ‘Union Utsava’, a mega property and automobile expo on December 23 at the TMA Pai International Convention Centre in Mangaluru.

“More than 30 builders, with over 70 projects and 3,500 flats, would attend the festival to showcase their properties,” said J. Mahesh, bank’s Mangaluru Regional Manager, on December 20. The bank expects at least ₹50 crore business during the festival.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India-Mangaluru president Pushparaj Jain will inaugurate the event in the presence of the bank’s Chief General Manager Praveen Sharma, Field General Manager-Mangaluru Ravindra Babu and others, Mr. Mahesh said.

Prominent builders from Mangaluru, including Land Trade, Rohan Corporation, Northern Sky, Prestige, Bhandary and Citadel, would be participating in the event.

In the automobile segment, participants include BMW, Skoda, Tata and Volkswagen.

Mr. Mahesh said the bank offers one of the most competitive rates of interest at 8.6% per annum for home loans while attractive rates would be offered for vehicle loans too.

The highlight of the festival would be on the spot in-principle sanction by the bank’s loan processing team for eligible customers. There would be no processing, legal and valuation charges either.

In addition, builders and automobile dealers will have an array of special offers for customers during the Utsav, that would be open between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

