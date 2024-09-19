Union Bank of India will open four women-centric branches in the country: MD

Union Bank of India MD and CEO A. Manimekhalai on Wednesday said the bank plans to open four women-centric branches in the country to handhold women entrepreneurs by taking care of their needs.

Speaking at a women entrepreneurs meet organised by the bank’s Mangaluru zonal office here for entrepreneurs from Kerala, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts, Ms. Manimekhalai said Union Bank was organising similar meets in different cities across the country. The bank has initiated empowerment of women through various women-centric products.

She said strong, independent, and successful entrepreneurs are not only role models for others but also encourage women in society to come up in their chosen field of career. She urged women entrepreneurs present in the meeting to encourage women in their locality by offering them the job in their firm and also to help each other to grow collectively.

Participating entrepreneurs shared their knowledge, success stories and experiment at the meet. They also shared their courageous stories, innovative ideas and expressed gratitude towards the bank for its timely support during time of need. Entrepreneurs from different fields, including boutiques, beauty parlours, milk products, soft drinks, saree shops, transport operators etc., were present during the meeting.