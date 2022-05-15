Mangaluru

Union Bank of India opens new ATM at Mangaluru airport

Rajkiran Rai G., MD & CEO of Union Bank of India, inaugurating the ATM at Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent MANGALURU May 15, 2022 21:41 IST
Updated: May 15, 2022 21:41 IST

Union Bank of India opened a new ATM at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Saturday.

Rajkiran Rai G., Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, inaugurated the ATM, which is located at the confluence of international and domestic departure areas.

Mr. Rai thanked the airport authorities for allocating a vantage location at the airport for the ATM. “Union Bank of India is all about customer experience,” he said, adding that the new ATM helps fulfill all the banking transaction needs of the stakeholders, a release from the airport said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The airport has previously opened two ATMs located at the city side for use by passengers and stakeholders alike, it said.

Related Topics
Karnataka
Mangalore
banking
Read more...