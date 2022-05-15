Union Bank of India opens new ATM at Mangaluru airport

Special Correspondent May 15, 2022 21:41 IST

It is located at the confluence of the international and the domestic departure areas

Rajkiran Rai G., MD & CEO of Union Bank of India, inaugurating the ATM at Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Bank of India opened a new ATM at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) on Saturday. Rajkiran Rai G., Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, inaugurated the ATM, which is located at the confluence of international and domestic departure areas. Mr. Rai thanked the airport authorities for allocating a vantage location at the airport for the ATM. “Union Bank of India is all about customer experience,” he said, adding that the new ATM helps fulfill all the banking transaction needs of the stakeholders, a release from the airport said. The airport has previously opened two ATMs located at the city side for use by passengers and stakeholders alike, it said.



