ADVERTISEMENT

Union Bank inaugurates renovated branch building in Mangaluru

March 16, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Bank of India Zonal Head Renu Nair, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, and Bank Regional Head J. Mahesha inaugurating the renovated bank branch at Pandeshwar in Mangaluru on Friday, March 15. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Union Bank of India on Friday, March 15, inaugurated its renovated Pandeshwar branch on the existing premises near A.B. Shetty Circle.

Inaugurating the remodeled branch building, Bank Zonal Head Renu Nair said banks were able to provide enhanced services to customers after the amalgamation of public sector banks by the Central government. She said the Union Bank was offering various digital products, and good rates of interest to depositors, senior’ citizens, etc. Ms. Nair also said the bank would partner with the Mangaluru City Corporation for the overall development of the city.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur appreciated public sector banks, including the Union Bank, for their role in implementing various government services and schemes. MCC and the Union Bank have always had a special bonding, he added. Bank Regional Head J. Mahesha, Branch Chief Manager Ramadas and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US