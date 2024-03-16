GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Bank inaugurates renovated branch building in Mangaluru

March 16, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Union Bank of India Zonal Head Renu Nair, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, and Bank Regional Head J. Mahesha inaugurating the renovated bank branch at Pandeshwar in Mangaluru on Friday, March 15.

Union Bank of India Zonal Head Renu Nair, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, and Bank Regional Head J. Mahesha inaugurating the renovated bank branch at Pandeshwar in Mangaluru on Friday, March 15. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Union Bank of India on Friday, March 15, inaugurated its renovated Pandeshwar branch on the existing premises near A.B. Shetty Circle.

Inaugurating the remodeled branch building, Bank Zonal Head Renu Nair said banks were able to provide enhanced services to customers after the amalgamation of public sector banks by the Central government. She said the Union Bank was offering various digital products, and good rates of interest to depositors, senior’ citizens, etc. Ms. Nair also said the bank would partner with the Mangaluru City Corporation for the overall development of the city.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur appreciated public sector banks, including the Union Bank, for their role in implementing various government services and schemes. MCC and the Union Bank have always had a special bonding, he added. Bank Regional Head J. Mahesha, Branch Chief Manager Ramadas and others were present.

