‘Uniform Civil Code needed for settling disputes related to property, marriage in courts’

January 22, 2024 09:53 am | Updated 09:53 am IST - MANGALURU

Every person deserves the freedom to amicably settle disputes related to property, adoption, and marriage in the way he or she wants. In case it is not resolved and it comes to the court, there is a need for a civil law which is a Uniform Civil Code, said Mathighatta S. Chaitra, Associate Professor and Director of Chanakya University’s Centre of Study of Cultures, in Mangaluru on Sunday, January 21.

Speaking at the session on “Uniform Civil Code: argument, discussion” at the Mangaluru Lit Fest, Mr. Chaitra said the Indian Constitution gives the right to profess religion and this individual right should be preserved. The disputes related to property, marriage, etc. that reach the court have to be settled by a uniform civil law, as against personal laws that are in vogue. “If uniform civil law comes in the form that is presently being discussed, it will destroy the diversified culture that is in vogue in the country,” he said while expressing the need for drastic changes in the proposed Uniform Civil Code.

On the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita replacing Indian Penal Code, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita replacing Criminal Procedure Code and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam replacing Indian Evidence Act, Mr. Chaitra said except for change in name there are no visible changes in the new laws.

Advocate Kshama Naragund moderated the discussion.

Subaltern

Dalit activist Prema Thiruvapati, political consultant Rimjhim Gour, and writer Arshia Malik took part in the session on “Voices of Bharat: the emergence of new subaltern”. Ravinder Pandita, Head of Save Sharada Committee, Kashmir, and actor Bhasha Sumbli took part in the session on “Kashmir, Sharada and PoK”.