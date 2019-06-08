Unidentified persons attack GP member

A gang of four unidentified persons attacked a gram panchayat member from Farangipete, Bantwal taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, at the Malpe Fisheries Harbour here on Friday.

According to the police, K. Mohammed Riyaz, 34, had come from Farangipete to the harbour around 4.30 a.m. He used to purchase fish from the harbour and then sell it elsewhere.

Mr. Riyaz was accompanied by Javed, Moideen, and his driver, Abdul Niyaz. They stopped the vehicle near the Marina Ice Place. Javed, Moideen and Abdul went to drink tea at a nearby hotel. However, Mr. Riyaz stayed in the vehicle.

After some time, they heard Mr. Riyaz’s screams and rushed to the vehicle. They saw four persons assaulting Mr. Riyaz with swords. The assailants saw them coming and escaped.

Mr. Riyaz, who was injured in the neck, legs, hand, and a finger, was rushed to the Kasturba Hospital in Manipal. A case had been booked under Sections 307 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code at the Malpe police station and investigation is on, the police added.

U.T. Khader, Urban Development Minister and Dakshina Kannada in-charge, visited Mr. Riyaz.

Speaking to presspersons after the meeting, Mr. Khader said that Mr. Riyaz was a good social worker and was in the business of selling fish. He said that he condemned the assault on Mr. Riyaz. Mr. Riyaz was out of danger and receiving treatment at the hospital, he said. Mr. Khader said that he had spoken to Home Minister M.B. Patil and senior police officers on this assault.

The Police Department had formed a separate team to investigate the case and the miscreants would be brought to the book. “The police should take steps to see that such incidents did not recur. I have spoken to Mr. Patil on this matter and he has given directions to the officers,” he added.