Unhappy with Plastic Park work progress, Union Minister directs KIADB to get it ready for opening by January

August 25, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister of State for Chemicals, Fertilisers and Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba on Friday, directed the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Authority (KIADB) to ensure the Ganjimutt Plastic Park is ready for inauguration by January next.

Expressing displeasure over the tardy progress on the 104 acres of land meant for the park during his inspection, Mr. Khuba asked KIADB to hasten the work without any excuses. The physical progress should have been 70% as the tenders were finalised in December last; however, KIADB has achieved only 15% progress, he regretted. Ganjimutt Park is one of the 10 Plastic Parks being set up by the Chemicals and Fertilisers Ministry.

KIADB Chief Engineer Veerabhariah listed the model code of conduct for the Assembly elections and legal hurdles in acquiring about 16 acres of land as reasons for not achieving physical progress. The onstruction of roads at a cost of ₹16.45 crore has commenced while the process of building the administrative office, guest house, hostel and other buildings at a cost of ₹19.93 crore too has started, he said.

Mr. Khuba told the officials to complete the work on the available lands by December. “Do not give any extension to the contractors,” he said.

The Minister asked officials to simultaneously commence the process of allocation of plots to entrepreneurs in the park. He asked officials to contact him for resolution of any issue that needs intervention of State and Central Governments. “I will be personally monitoring this work every fortnight,” he said.

Lok Sabha Member Nalin Kumar Kateel said the park was mooted by former Union Minister Late Ananth Kumar. At a time when the district was about to miss the opportunity due to delays, Mr. Khuba got the grants released. He asked Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty to monitor the work and ensure timely completion.

KIADB Chief Executive Officer Mahesh, Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Anandh, Industries department joint director Gokuldas Nayak and Canara Plastic Association President B.A.Nazeer were present.