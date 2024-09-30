UNESCO Convention on Intangible Cultural Heritage accredits Keremane Idagunji Mahaganapati Yakshagana Mandali

Keremane Idagunji Mahaganapati Yakshagana Mandali, founded in 1934 by Late Keremane Shivarama Hegde, was taken forward by his son Late Keremane Shambhu Hegde and is presently led by Keremane Shivananda Hegde, is accredited by 2003 Convention for Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of UNESCO to provide advisory services during its 10th session at UNESCO headquarters from June 11 to 12, 2024.

Director Keremane Shivananda Hegde in a release said the mandali is the first Yakshagana institution to achieve the distinction of getting accredited to the UNESCO convention. The mandali, at Gunavanthe in Honnavar taluk, Uttara Kannada district, is celebrating its 90th foundation year in 2024, marking a monumental achievement in the preservation and promotion of Yakshagana. Idagunji Mahaganapati Yakshagana Mandali was one among the 58 organisations worldwide accredited by the convention during its 10th session, thus standing as a beacon of cultural pride, especially for Karnataka, Mr. Hegde said.

He noted since its establishment, the mandali has deeply been engaged in Yakshagana performances, education through its gurukul, holding national festivals like the Keremane Shambhu Hegde Rashtriya Natyotsava, research, workshops, and its signature initiative, “Aatave Paata,” which brings Yakshagana into schools.

As the mandali celebrates its 90th year, it reflects on the rich history of over 9,000 performances, both in India and abroad. The troupe’s balance between tradition and innovation has captivated audiences worldwide, appealing to both the general public and intellectuals alike.

The mandali’s influence has inspired academic recognition, including a doctoral thesis titled “Contributions of Idagunji Troupe to Yakshagana Art,” awarded by Karnataka University and later published in 1998. Renowned Yakshagana critic Prabhakar Joshi commended the troupe for preserving tradition amid commercialisation, calling it a true custodian of Yakshagana’s purity. The mandali’s impact was further solidified when Karnataka University awarded a gold medal for research on its contributions in 1986.

Over the decades, many of the troupe’s key figures, including Shivarama Hegde, Shambhu Hegde, and Keremane Mahabala Hegde, were honoured with Central Sangeet Natak Akademi and State Academy Awards. Late Keremane Gajanana Hegde was highly regarded for his exceptional portrayal of female characters.

Mr. Hegde said the mandali strives to create awareness and appreciation for traditional Yakshagana, protect newly trained artists from commercialisation, and employ professional Yakshagana artists to educate the public through performances, seminars and discussions.

The Idagunji Mela‘s mission is to educate future generations, safeguard Yakshagana from decline, and promote the traditional Yakshagana Bayalata to ensure its continued relevance and vitality, Mr. Hegde added.

