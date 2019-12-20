Uneasy calm prevails in Mangaluru; curfew clamped till Sunday midnight

An uneasy calm prevailed in Mangaluru city on Friday following violent incidents which claimed two lives and resulted in injuries to many persons in Bunder area on Thursday during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The demonstration, despite the prohibitory orders, in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner took a violent turn on Thursday after police caned a group of people to disperse them.

Curfew has been clamped in the jurisdiction of Mangaluru Police Commissionerate covering the city, Ullal, Surathkal, Moodbidri and Mulky areas till December 22 midnight. Mobile internet data services have been suspended in Dakshina Kannada till Saturday night.

The bodies of Nausin, 23, and Jalil Kudroli, 49, who were killed in the violence have now been kept in the mortuary in the Government Wenlock Hospital.

There is heavy police presence in the Bunder area. Some shops on the outer areas of the city were open while a few two-wheelers and cars were seen plying in the city. Some hotels were open and shops in the central business district area remained closed.

City buses and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses, autorickshaws were off the road.

Meanwhile, in a communique on Friday, Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha said: “A few people not having any accreditation cards issued by any authority, not from any formal media and in possession of many things unconnected to reporting are being questioned. Concerned Department of Information and Public Relations of that State will be requested to verify the veracity of them being journalists and further action initiated. All journalists with proper media accreditation cards are given all access to report.”

The Police Commissioner said that the situation in the city was peaceful. Police had been deployed all across the city. The internet services had been suspended in public interest and there was no need to panic, he said.