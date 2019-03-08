Undertrialassaultedin prison

A 38-year-old undertrial was allegedly assaulted by three inmates in the Mangaluru District Prison on Thursday.

According to the police, Aklasuddin Burbhuia, a native of Assam, who was allegedly assaulted, had been arrested in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He was sent to prison on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday morning, Burbhuia was out in the open area along with other inmates. Mohammed Afeez, a relative of the PoCSO case victim, called Burbhuia and took him to the barrack.

Afeez and two other inmates then assaulted Burbhuia.

Fellow inmates and prison officials rushed to rescue Burbhuia.

Burbhuia suffered injuries on his head and back and was taken to the Government Wenlock Hospital.

Following a complaint, the Barke Police have registered a case against Afeez, Jeetu Singh and Mohammed Asif.