Undertrial prisoner found dead in jail ward of Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru

May 06, 2024 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 26-year-old undertrial prisoner was found dead in the jail ward of Government Wenlock Hospital here on Monday morning.

The Mangaluru South police identified the deceased as Muhammad Noufal, a resident of Kasaragod in Kerala.

The police said Noufal has been in the prison since December 26, 2022, in connection with a case registered at Konaje police station. He has been admitted to the jail ward of the hospital multiple times following complaints of depression. He was admitted to the ward on April 25.

Around 4 a.m on Monday, Noufal hanged himself from the roof of the ward. Efforts by guards and paramedical staff to save him proved futile, the police said.

The Mangaluru South police have registered a case of unnatural death. Further process as per legal procedure will be carried out, they said.

(Those who are in distress and having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani 104 or the mental health helpline 080-46110007)

