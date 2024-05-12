ADVERTISEMENT

Undertrial dies in Udupi jail

Published - May 12, 2024 07:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old undertrial in a murder case died in Udupi District Prison on Saturday.

In a complaint to the police, jailor S.A Shirol said the undertrial Anup Shetty was in the prison since August 6, 2021. On Saturday afternoon, he vomitted and fell unconscious around 2.45 p.m.. He was immediately taken in an ambulance of the prison to Udupi District Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Hiriyadka police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Shetty was arrested in connection with the murder of his business partner Ajendra Shetty in Kalavar village of Kundapur in July 2021. Financier Ajendra Shetty was hacked to death in his office. Following a compliant by Ajendra’s brother, the Kundapura Rural police had arrested Anup from a hideout in Goa.

Police said the post mortem report is awaited to know the cause of death.

