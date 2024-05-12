GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Undertrial dies in Udupi jail

Published - May 12, 2024 07:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old undertrial in a murder case died in Udupi District Prison on Saturday.

In a complaint to the police, jailor S.A Shirol said the undertrial Anup Shetty was in the prison since August 6, 2021. On Saturday afternoon, he vomitted and fell unconscious around 2.45 p.m.. He was immediately taken in an ambulance of the prison to Udupi District Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Hiriyadka police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Shetty was arrested in connection with the murder of his business partner Ajendra Shetty in Kalavar village of Kundapur in July 2021. Financier Ajendra Shetty was hacked to death in his office. Following a compliant by Ajendra’s brother, the Kundapura Rural police had arrested Anup from a hideout in Goa.

Police said the post mortem report is awaited to know the cause of death.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.