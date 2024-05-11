GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Understand yourself to identify the passion with which you can contribute to transforming lives: Mullai Muhilan

Understand yourself to identify the passion with which you can contribute to transforming lives: Mullai Muhilan

“Today’s world is about interdisciplinary approaches. There is lot of respect for trying and failing,” DC encourages students at The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Session in Mangaluru

Published - May 11, 2024 11:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Students and parents at The Hindu Career Counselling programme at Geetha S.M. Shetty Hall, Ramakrishna College, Bunts Hostel, in Mangaluru on May 11, 2024, Saturday.

Students and parents at The Hindu Career Counselling programme at Geetha S.M. Shetty Hall, Ramakrishna College, Bunts Hostel, in Mangaluru on May 11, 2024, Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan speaking at The Hindu Career Counselling programme at Geetha S.M. Shetty Hall, Ramakrishna College, Bunts Hostel, in Mangaluru on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan speaking at The Hindu Career Counselling programme at Geetha S.M. Shetty Hall, Ramakrishna College, Bunts Hostel, in Mangaluru on Saturday, May 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan on Saturday called upon students to read a lot and identify the passion by which they can significantly contribute towards transforming lives.

Inaugurating The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling Session here, Mr. Muhilan said it is important for students to define the purpose of life and the way to go about it. The first step towards this objective was reading and understanding one’s own strength. “You should implore to understand yourself,” he said. Asking students to choose courses with confidence, Mr. Muhilan said it was important to keep on exploring to achieve one’s own passion.

In today’s world, he added, there was no single shot to success in life. “Today’s world is about interdisciplinary approaches. There is lot of respect for trying and failing,” he said and added “Each of you are jewels and you all will definitely succeed”.

Stating the importance of doing courses in a right institution, Mr. Muhilan said the institution should give their wards quality of exposure and experience. The ecosystem and environment in the institution matters a lot in transforming lives of students.

Taking his own example, Mr. Muhilan said he studied engineering from a self-financing college in Tamil Nadu after taking an education loan. Apart from excelling in academics, Mr. Muhilan said he took part in NSS and other extra-curricular activities of the college. Mr. Muhilan said he worked in private firms to pay off the loan and then quit it to join the Civil Services.

Earlier, Mr. Muhilan inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp along with participating students.

Sanjeeva Rai, the Correspondent of Ramakrishna Educational Institutions, released ‘Career Guidance Handbook 2024’.

