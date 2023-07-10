Underpass construction site at Santhekatte in Udupi witnesses another landslip

July 10, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - MANGALURU

The underpass construction site on NH 66 at Santhekatte-Kallianapura junction in Udupi witnessed another landslip on Monday after a gap of five days.

The spot where the landslip occurred on a service road is closer to a residential-cum-commercial apartment that was inaugurated two days ago.

A police official said that those who used the service road have been told to find an alternative road as walking on the service road is risky now following the landslip.

The work site witnessed a landslip on the night of July 5. The contractor of the project has covered this portion with tarpaulin sheets. The landslip which occurred on Monday was on the opposite side.

Abdulla Javed Azmi, Project Director of National Highways Authority of India’s Mangaluru Project office, said that further work on the construction of retaining wall at the underpass can be resumed only after the rains recede.

He said that his office has asked civil engineering experts from MIT, Manipal to check whether the stretch poses any major risk to the commuters and added that he will visit the spot on Tuesday.

He said that the traffic was not being allowed on the service road where the landslip occurred on Monday since past a few days.

Some local people from Nayampalli area said that their access to Santhekatte has been cut off with the landslide occurred on Monday.

Earlier last month, Union Minister of State and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje had directed NHAI to stop the underpass work after local residents aired concern about immiment landslips at the work site.

Residents had alleged that the contractor was undertaking the excavation without constructing retaining walls. Later, the Udupi Deputy Commissioner had ordered halting the work.