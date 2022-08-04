Mangaluru

Undergraduate odd semester exam results out

Special Correspondent MANGALURU August 04, 2022 00:32 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 00:32 IST

Mangalore University has announced the results of its undergraduate odd semester examinations conducted during April and May 2022 on its website.

Students should log on to http://results1.mangaloreuniversity.in/main/ and http://results2.mangaloreuniversity.in to view the results of the first, third and fifth semester examinations of regulars and repeaters (under choice-based semester scheme), Registrar (Evaluation) P.L. Dharma said in a release on Wednesday.

Students can contact their respective college offices for information related to applying for personal seeing of answer scripts and re-evaluation of answer scripts, he said.

