Undergraduate odd semester exam results out
Mangalore University has announced the results of its undergraduate odd semester examinations conducted during April and May 2022 on its website.
Students should log on to http://results1.mangaloreuniversity.in/main/ and http://results2.mangaloreuniversity.in to view the results of the first, third and fifth semester examinations of regulars and repeaters (under choice-based semester scheme), Registrar (Evaluation) P.L. Dharma said in a release on Wednesday.
Students can contact their respective college offices for information related to applying for personal seeing of answer scripts and re-evaluation of answer scripts, he said.
