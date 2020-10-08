Undergraduate intermediate course results

MANGALURU

08 October 2020 22:30 IST

Mangalore University has announced the results of undergraduate intermediate students and hosted it on its website www.mangaloreuniversity.ac.in.

A release from Registrar (Evaluation) P.L. Dharma here said that the results were announced with a view to promoting students to the next semester/ year.

Results were derived by taking 50 % of marks scored in the previous semesters and 50 % of marks obtained in internal assessments during the current semester, applicable only to those who have passed.

Students unhappy with the results announced for promotion may reject them and appear for the examinations later. They have to make a representation to the university through principals of their respective colleges within 30 days.

The university would conduct an examination as an one-time measure to facilitate students who had failed in the previous semesters. Such students on passing the required examination may avail themselves of the promotion facility. Results of students who have not submitted their internal assessment marks have been withheld, the Registrar said.