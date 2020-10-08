Undergraduate intermediate course results

Mangalore University has announced the results of undergraduate intermediate students and hosted it on its website www.mangaloreuniversity.ac.in.
A release from Registrar (Evaluation) P.L. Dharma here said that the results were announced with a view to promoting students to the next semester/ year.
Results were derived by taking 50 % of marks scored in the previous semesters and 50 % of marks obtained in internal assessments during the current semester, applicable only to those who have passed.
Students unhappy with the results announced for promotion may reject them and appear for the examinations later. They have to make a representation to the university through principals of their respective colleges within 30 days.
The university would conduct an examination as an one-time measure to facilitate students who had failed in the previous semesters. Such students on passing the required examination may avail themselves of the promotion facility. Results of students who have not submitted their internal assessment marks have been withheld, the Registrar said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath