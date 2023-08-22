HamberMenu
Undergraduate classes of Mangalore University for 2023-24 academic year to begin today

August 22, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The odd semester (1, 3, 5) undergraduate classes of Mangalore University for the academic year 2023-24 will begin on Wednesday, according to Jayaraj Amin, Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university.

As the evaluation of answer scripts of the even semester (2, 4, 6) undergraduate examinations of 2022-23 is complete to an extent of over 90% there is no change in the launching of the academic year 2023-24, Mr. Amin said adding that the commencement of classes will go on as scheduled. College principals have also agreed for the same.

The Registrar (Evaluation) who is also the in-charge Registrar (Administration) Raju Krishna Chalannavar said that 98% of the evaluation has been completed. About 300 papers of Hindi paper is pending to be evaluated. Their evaluation is expected to be over in two days.

The university will announce the results of sixth semester students on priority as they will have to join postgraduate courses and pursue other careers, he said.

Mr. Chalannavar said that there are some issues in the UUCMS (Unified University and College Management System) portal to upload the data. Hence there was delay in the data entering process as the portal’s sever is slow.

The even semester examinations had been completed on August 16 while the evaluation of answer scripts had begun on August 10.

Following the impact of COVID-19, many conventional universities in the State are yet to return to the normal academic calendar of events.

