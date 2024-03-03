GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Underconstruction structure at Daivastana demolished, three arrested  

March 03, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru police arrested three persons on the charge of demolishing an underconstruction structure of Kondana Daivastana in Ullal police station limits on Sunday.

The police gave names of the accused as Muttanna Shetty, Dheeraj, and Shivraj.

The police said the three arrested persons were among the 16 “gurikars” of the daivastana in Kotekar. There was no consensus among “gurikars” for construction of a new Bhandar house in daivastana. Despite lack of consensus, the construction had been taken up. The arrested persons told police that despite filing a complaint in this regard with Assistant Commissioner and Tahsildar of the Endowment Department, which controlled the daivastana, no action was taken.

On Sunday morning, the accused persons reportedly hired an earth mover and brought down the Bandara house.

Following a complaint by Chief Officer of the daivastana, the Ullal police registered a case under Sections 143,147,148,295,427 of Indian Penal Code and under Section 2 A of Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act against the accused.

Regretting the incident, Speaker and Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader, in a statement, said the incident was a black mark on Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Khader said he has directed the police to investigate the case in a manner that will not hurt religious sentiments of people and take necessary legal action against the wrongdoers.

