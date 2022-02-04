Uncertainty over resumption of competitive kambala in coastal belt of Karnataka

MANGALURU

Uncertainty hangs over resumption of competitive kambala (slush track buffalo races) in the coastal belt of Karnataka as the administration of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have not yet given permission for the same.

The kambalas of 2021-22 season, which had commenced on November 27, came to an abrupt halt after the government imposed weekend and night curfew in January 2022. The Kambala Committee of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kasaragod districts had organised six of 19 events scheduled for the season by then. Competitive kambalas are held on Saturdays and Sundays.

The model code of conduct, which was in force for elections to the Karnataka legislative council from the local authorities’ constituency, had also resulted in delay in commencement of kambalas, which originally had been scheduled to end on March 26, 2022.

Though curfew has been lifted, the original schedule has been disrupted.

The chairman of the committee Yermal Rohit Hegde told The Hindu that as the original schedule was disrupted, the committee reworked the events by listing out only 11 kambalas to be held in this season. Accordingly, the events are to resume on February 5 and end on April 16.

Mr. Hegde said that the government has not yet given permission for the events, but the committee decided to organise the Baradi Beedu kambala in Udupi on February 5 in a simple manner as that particular event has religious significance and a tradition attached to it. The committee will discuss the matter with the district in-charge ministers V. Sunil Kumar (Dakshina Kannada) and S. Angara (Udupi) in a day or two, and request them to allow the remaining 10 events.

The chairman said that the committee itself is not sure whether it will be able to organise the events in April, which is not the season for a kambala.

A former general secretary of the committee Vijaya Kumar Kanginamane said that buffalos can’t run on the tracks during summer due to the weather factor. Their skin condition does not permit them to run with vigour. Hence, kambalas usually end before mid-March.

The non-competitive traditional kambala organised by individual farmers or land-owning entities, including temples, got over in November. Six competitive events were held in this season at Moodbidri, Miyar (Karkala), Hokkadi Goli (Belthangady), Mulky, Kakke Padavu (Bantwal), and Ballamanja (Belthangady).

A maximum 221 pairs of buffalo took part in the Koti-Chennaya Kambala at Moodbidri.

Mr. Kanginamane said that the region had about 100 kambala jockeys of which 20 are best performers, and among them eight are toppers. In normal circumstances, some jockeys earn up to ₹13 lakh in a season. In addition, the events provide employment to helpers who handle the buffaloes at the events, people who transport the animals to the events, and to those who look after the animals in the houses of their owners.