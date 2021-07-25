Uma Bharti pays obeisance to Vishwesha Tirtha

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Minister Uma Bharti on Saturday paid obeisance to her guru, the late Vishwesha Tirtha Swami, at the Udupi Pejawar Mutt’s branch Madhwashrama in Haridwar in Uttarakhand on the occasion of Guru Poornima.

A communique from the mutt here said Ms. Bharti paid tributes to the seer’s portrait and the idol of Madhwacharya.

Later, she performed paada pooja to the present Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami.

She also felicitated Ramakishanji Maharaj of the Chitrakootashrama and other seers present on the occasion.

The former Minister had got Sri Vishnu Sahasranama Yaga performed at the ashram through Vidwan Shashank Bhat two days ago.

Ms. Bharti was initiated into sanyasa by Vishwesha Tirtha on November 17, 1992 at Amarakantak in Madhya Pradesh, the birthplace of the Narmada.

Obtaining the mantra deeksha from the seer, she became Sadhavi Uma Bharti. Thereafter, she used to visit the seer every year during the Guru Poornima day and pay her obeisance.