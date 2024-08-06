ADVERTISEMENT

Ullas Karanth to speak on saving wildlife in changing India in Mangaluru

Published - August 06, 2024 01:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mr. Karanth will deliver the talk at 6 p.m. at the Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture, Kodial Guthu West, G.G. Road

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. K. Ullas Karanth is a conservation zoologist and a tiger expert. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

The INTACH Mangaluru chapter will organise a special talk on ‘Saving Wildlife in Changing India’ by K. Ullas Karanth, wildlife ecologist and conservationist, on August 7.

Mr. Karanth will deliver the talk at 6 p.m. at the Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture, Kodial Guthu West, G.G. Road, in Mangaluru.

A renowned conservation zoologist and tiger expert based in Bengaluru, Mr. Karanth completed his B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from NITK Surathkal in 1971, earned a master’s degree in Wildlife Ecology from the University of Florida in 1988, and obtained a doctorate in Applied Zoology in 1993. He is a recipient of numerous accolades, including WWF’s J. Paul Getty Award for Conservation Leadership in 2007, the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 2010, and the Padma Shri award in 2012.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US