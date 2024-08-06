GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ullas Karanth to speak on saving wildlife in changing India in Mangaluru

Mr. Karanth will deliver the talk at 6 p.m. at the Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture, Kodial Guthu West, G.G. Road

Published - August 06, 2024 01:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. K. Ullas Karanth is a conservation zoologist and a tiger expert.

Dr. K. Ullas Karanth is a conservation zoologist and a tiger expert. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

The INTACH Mangaluru chapter will organise a special talk on ‘Saving Wildlife in Changing India’ by K. Ullas Karanth, wildlife ecologist and conservationist, on August 7.

Mr. Karanth will deliver the talk at 6 p.m. at the Kodial Guthu Centre for Art and Culture, Kodial Guthu West, G.G. Road, in Mangaluru.

A renowned conservation zoologist and tiger expert based in Bengaluru, Mr. Karanth completed his B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from NITK Surathkal in 1971, earned a master’s degree in Wildlife Ecology from the University of Florida in 1988, and obtained a doctorate in Applied Zoology in 1993. He is a recipient of numerous accolades, including WWF’s J. Paul Getty Award for Conservation Leadership in 2007, the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in 2010, and the Padma Shri award in 2012.

