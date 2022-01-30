Ullal taluk office will formally function from March: Khader

U.T. Khader

MANGALURU

30 January 2022 01:46 IST

New tahsildar and other staff members are being posted

The newly formed Ullal Taluk Office will formally start functioning at Natekal from March, Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader said here on Saturday.

Mr. Khader told reporters that in 2018 then Chief Minister H.D. Kumarswamy announced the formation of Ullal taluk by carving out 14 villages from Mangaluru taluk and 13 villages from Bantwal taluk. An elaborate procedure was involved in getting financial approval and also the allocation of staff. A few days ago, Bhoomi Online, which is related to land records, was updated to bring the 27 villages in Ullal taluk.

Among the areas of Mangaluru taluk that are now part of Ullal taluk are Ullal, Someshwar, Permannur, Talapady, Kotekar, Munnur, Amblamogaru, Pavoor, Manjanady, and Kenya. The areas of Bantwal taluk included in Ullal taluk are Naringana, Kairangala, Ira, Sajipanadu, and Pajeer. The MLA said he would propose the inclusion of Meramajal, Pudu, and Thumbe in Ullal taluk after completion of the work of constructing a bridge between Sajipa and Thumbe.

Advertising

Advertising

Health centre building

Mr. Khader said a request had been made for the allocation of the old building of the primary health centre at Natekal for the office of the new taluk. The Health Department, which initially refused, recently granted the building to the Revenue Department. The same building would be used as taluk office.

The Mangaluru MLA said wiring and other works related to basic infrastructure would start from Monday. “We hope to formally start functioning as the new taluk from March,” he said. New tahsildar and other staff members are being posted,” he added.

MoU

Mr. Khader said the State Government on Thursday approved the memorandum of understanding between the district administration and Yenepoya Hospital for allowing the latter to provide secondary healthcare services from the upgraded Community Health Centre. The Yeneopya Hospital would depute its doctors to provide free services. Those requiring specialised treatment would be sent to Government Wenlock and other hospitals, he said.